Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0041 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $524.79 million and approximately $134.85 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00460670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000238 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,651,331,989 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

