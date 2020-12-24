Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Domo alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.93. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,345. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 320,176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 929,958 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 712.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 475,495 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.