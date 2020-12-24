Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.80

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 6455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. BidaskClub raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,873 shares of company stock worth $16,786,345 in the last ninety days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 420.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

