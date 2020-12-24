Donald James Warr Sells 4,512 Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$13.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.74 million and a PE ratio of -18.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.87.

Get Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) alerts:

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is -27.55%.

ALS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.