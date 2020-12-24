Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

