Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DMLP opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 724,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 109,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

