Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $27.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00331225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

DRG is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

