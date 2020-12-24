Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $61.02. Approximately 459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22.

Dufry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

