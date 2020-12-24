Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.94

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $292.94 and traded as high as $339.20. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) shares last traded at $327.00, with a volume of 21,902 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £68.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 330.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.94.

In other news, insider Brian Finlayson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($52,208.00).

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

