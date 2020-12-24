Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNKN. William Blair lowered Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research lowered Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

