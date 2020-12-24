Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 232,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $102.00 to $106.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

