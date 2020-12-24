Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and $1.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00332527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.