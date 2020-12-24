DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.50

Shares of DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and traded as low as $16.10. DX (Group) plc (DX.L) shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 165,151 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £94.66 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00.

In related news, insider Ian Gray purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61). Also, insider Russell Black purchased 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,285 ($13,437.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 213,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,000.

About DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

