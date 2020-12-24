Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$50.00. The stock traded as high as C$48.88 and last traded at C$48.48, with a volume of 13628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.10.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.6302864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

