Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 2,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 134,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dynagas LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $86.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.