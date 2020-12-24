Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.72. 4,191,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 10,716,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 605.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 237.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 19.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 7.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

