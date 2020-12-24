ECC (ECC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $12.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,731.22 or 1.00057128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020792 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017005 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00051046 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

