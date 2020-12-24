EchoLink (EKO) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $817,792.07 and $140,304.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00335063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

