EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.35

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 84879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 37.13, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of C$198.38 million and a PE ratio of -86.75.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,427.26.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

