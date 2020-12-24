Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Up to $64.90

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.90, but opened at $68.96. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) shares last traded at $67.28, with a volume of 13,818 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £142.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald bought 14,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

