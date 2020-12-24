Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.24

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.24 and last traded at $88.17, with a volume of 43827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.64.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,589,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $859,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $30,076,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,589 shares of company stock valued at $38,006,762. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

