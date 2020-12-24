Egretia (EGT) Price Tops $0.0006

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Egretia has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $506,413.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEx, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00135436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00668566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00181196 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00381729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00099224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059787 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinEx, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

