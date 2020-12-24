Egretia One Day Trading Volume Tops $632,754.00 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $632,754.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and OKEx. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00137290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00691456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00181202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00370692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00100293 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinEx, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

