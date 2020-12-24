eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.27.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. 5,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21. eHealth has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in eHealth by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 45.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 39.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.