Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at $630,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

