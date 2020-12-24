Elan Moriah Sells 10,716 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 273.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 392.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.