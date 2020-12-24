Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.22

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $16.80. Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 760,977 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.27.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$383.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9763273 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

