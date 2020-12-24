Electroneum Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Electroneum has a market cap of $50.15 million and approximately $414,986.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,220,263,379 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

