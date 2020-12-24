[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 653,119,351 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.42.

About [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME)

[email protected] Capital plc operates a fintech platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in Europe. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. [email protected] Capital plc was formerly a subsidiary of The AvantGarde Group.

