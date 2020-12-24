Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 414.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

