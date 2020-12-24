Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock opened at C$30.14 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.30.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$565.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.4096092 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

