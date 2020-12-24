Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0056 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $594,425.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, CoinBene, Hotbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,352.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00411410 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.33 or 0.01456023 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, Coinall, BitForex, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

