Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Gabelli

Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EPAC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.

EPAC opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

