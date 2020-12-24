Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Lowered to Hold at G.Research

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,163.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

