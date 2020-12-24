Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to $84.00 at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGHSF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $48.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.