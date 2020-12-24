ENGlobal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,904 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average daily volume of 1,027 call options.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 2.70.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

