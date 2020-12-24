Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.32 Million

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $82.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.80 million to $85.15 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $76.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $310.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $315.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.77 million, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $352.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $921.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $165,751.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 83,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

