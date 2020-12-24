EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) PT Set at C$1.60 by Raymond James

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) received a C$1.60 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave Co. (ENW.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ENW opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$139.26 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. EnWave Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92.

About EnWave Co. (ENW.V)

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

