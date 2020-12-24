eosDAC Market Capitalization Tops $935,518.30 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. eosDAC has a market cap of $935,518.30 and $30,526.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

