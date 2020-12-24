Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$78,288.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,644.62.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total value of C$529,578.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Andrew Moor sold 5,300 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.90, for a total value of C$518,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Andrew Moor sold 1,500 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.34, for a total value of C$143,010.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Andrew Moor sold 5,700 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.91, for a total value of C$540,987.00.

TSE EQB traded down C$0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$100.26. 18,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.20. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.57 and a 1-year high of C$113.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The business had revenue of C$180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.9858047 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$93.75.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

