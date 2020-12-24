ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.03. ERYTECH Pharma shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1,469 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.75.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

