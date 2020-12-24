ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 1,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,012. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

