Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $504.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

