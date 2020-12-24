Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of ETON opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $209.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 292,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

