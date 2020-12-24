EUNO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,995.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $7,995.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.00567224 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000244 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,071,566,608 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.