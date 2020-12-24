EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Sells $3,049,500.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.