Everus Price Up 37.4% This Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Everus has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00340836 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00031508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

