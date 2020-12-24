Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Up 12.6%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) shot up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.42. 9,831,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 2,481,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVFM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

The firm has a market cap of $191.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 42,756.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

