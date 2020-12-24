Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. 559,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,551. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.44. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evolent Health by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

