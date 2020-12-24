ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $2,662,448.13 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $715,533.12.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,300 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $110,448.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,167 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $99,136.65.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 205 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $17,414.75.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 304,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.